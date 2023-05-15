Audi driver dies after collision with Peugeot near Bourne
Three people injured in crash, which saw A151 closed for several hours
The incident happened on at around 3.15pm on Friday 12 May on the A151 near the town, and involved an Audi A7 and a Peugeot 207.
Lincolnshire Police said that the driver of the Audi has sadly died and the three people travelling in the Peugeot were also injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision, as emergency services worked at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident in a bid to find out what happened in the moments leading up to the incident..
Anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 206 of May 12.