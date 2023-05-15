The driver of an Audi has died after a collision with a Peugeot near Bourne.

The incident happened on at around 3.15pm on Friday 12 May on the A151 near the town, and involved an Audi A7 and a Peugeot 207.

Lincolnshire Police said that the driver of the Audi has sadly died and the three people travelling in the Peugeot were also injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

A witness appeal has been launched

The road was closed for several hours following the collision, as emergency services worked at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident in a bid to find out what happened in the moments leading up to the incident..

