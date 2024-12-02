IN PICTURES: Students declare open £32 million ARU Peterborough's new The Lab facility

​Students at Peterborough’s £32 million university have officially opened its newest building.

Nimra Hassan, Faaizah Hussain, Kelly De Jesus, Zainab Hafeez, and Shaiza Hassan were invited to join ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the Lab, which is the third phase of ARU Peterborough in Bishop’s Road.

The Lab features an array of cutting-edge features including a microbiology lab, a tissue culture lab, a range of engineering workshops, high quality teaching spaces and the Living Lab, which is designed to host public engagement exhibits and events.

The additional specialist teaching facilities in The Lab allows ARU Peterborough to offer a wider range of employment-focused courses.

Undergraduate courses starting in January range from biomedical sciences to business and management and cyber security and forensic computing to construction management.

After Prof Renton said: “The opening of The Lab means we’re able to expand our provision and offer a wider range of career-relevant courses including, for the first time, civil engineering.”

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Subjects chosen by the university have been done so with the input of local employers.

"So, it is our aim that these enthusiasts will both learn and thrive in their future careers in Peterborough – helping us to retain these skills locally and boosting the pay packets of generations to come.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “The opening is another important milestone in the development of ARU Peterborough and will support our mission to inspire current and future generations in science and technology, further unlocking Peterborough’s full potential.”

