IN PICTURES: Students declare open £32 million ARU Peterborough's new The Lab facility

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 13:36 BST
Courses to get under way in New Year

Students at Peterborough’s £32 million university have officially opened its newest building.

Nimra Hassan, Faaizah Hussain, Kelly De Jesus, Zainab Hafeez, and Shaiza Hassan were invited to join ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the Lab, which is the third phase of ARU Peterborough in Bishop’s Road.

The Lab features an array of cutting-edge features including a microbiology lab, a tissue culture lab, a range of engineering workshops, high quality teaching spaces and the Living Lab, which is designed to host public engagement exhibits and events.

The additional specialist teaching facilities in The Lab allows ARU Peterborough to offer a wider range of employment-focused courses.

Undergraduate courses starting in January range from biomedical sciences to business and management and cyber security and forensic computing to construction management.

After Prof Renton said: “The opening of The Lab means we’re able to expand our provision and offer a wider range of career-relevant courses including, for the first time, civil engineering.”

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Subjects chosen by the university have been done so with the input of local employers.

"So, it is our aim that these enthusiasts will both learn and thrive in their future careers in Peterborough – helping us to retain these skills locally and boosting the pay packets of generations to come.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “The opening is another important milestone in the development of ARU Peterborough and will support our mission to inspire current and future generations in science and technology, further unlocking Peterborough’s full potential.”

Students and ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton prepares to officially open The Lab

1. Living Lab

Students and ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton prepares to officially open The Lab Photo: ARU

Photo Sales
ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton with the students to officially open the Lab

2. Living Lab

ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton with the students to officially open the Lab Photo: ARU

Photo Sales
Student Kelly de Jesus addresses guests at the opening of ARU Peterborough's new The Lab

3. Living Lab

Student Kelly de Jesus addresses guests at the opening of ARU Peterborough's new The Lab Photo: ARU

Photo Sales
The entrance to the new Lab at ARU Peterborough

4. Living Lab

The entrance to the new Lab at ARU Peterborough Photo: ARU

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ARU PeterboroughPeterboroughStudentsNik Johnson
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice