ARU Peterborough throws opens doors to the public for fun day with interactive exhibits

ARU Peterborough will open its doors on Saturday, 19 August, allowing thousands of people to take a look around, explore interactive exhibits and find out more about the new university.

There will be a range of fun activities for all the family including a planetarium, a “Mad Science” show, animal encounter, a stilt walker and bubble artist, a roaming magician and balloon modeller.

The event will feature a barbecue, steel band, ice creams will be on sale, and the Wirrina café will be open.

ARU Peterborough university entrance (image: David Lowndes).

There will also be opportunities to meet lecturers and academics teaching in areas as diverse as nursing, midwifery, law, engineering and data analytics, and see the facilities on the campus, which only opened its doors to students in September 2022.

The day will also provide the chance to find out more about the work done by partner organisations including Little Stars Day Nursery, PECT, Peterborough Women’s Centre, Peterborough STEM Festival, Peterborough United’s Women’s team and Cambridge Children’s Hospital Trust.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the community into our new award-winning campus to show what ARU Peterborough is all about. This will be an exciting day for families to enjoy our campus and participate in the interactive and fun activities.

“There will be the opportunity to speak to experts in a variety of subjects and courses, and a chance to see our state-of-the-art facilities..

“Our first year has been extremely successful, including recognition of the work in Peterborough through the shortlisting for ‘University of the Year’ in the UK Social Mobility Awards, and I hope as many people as possible come along to help us celebrate and find out more about their local university.”

Deputy Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cllr Anna Smith, said: “ARU Peterborough is right in the heart of the city. Our intention, with our partners, in building the university has always been to create an open, accessible campus that can be enjoyed by the whole community.

“This open day is a fantastic opportunity, during the school holidays, to find out what ARU Peterborough and its courses are all about, meet some of the great organisations and groups in the city, and get involved in some fun, inspiring activities.”