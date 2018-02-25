Artist shares her skills with Peterborough group

Have your say

City artist Charron Pugley-Hill has reached out to the community through a “sharing economy” group.

Charron generously shared her artistic talents with the YMCA, adding colour to the communal lounge at the Time Stop, which is an emergency housing for 16/25-year-olds in need of shelter.

The exchange was arranged through the new sharing economy – Helpasandwhen.co.uk, which connects people willing to share their skills, talents, knowledge or time with those looking to benefit.

A second exchange saw photographs taken by Layne Howlett, a student from Peterborough Regional College who offered her photography skills to gain work experience.

To get involved and share your skills visit www.helpasandwhen.co.uk/