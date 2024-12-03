Users are not happy about the Apple photo app changes 😳

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apple has changed the Photo app and users are not happy.

It has been labelled the “worst UI ever” by some

The update has been rolled out to iPhone and iPads in recent weeks.

Apple has updated its photo app and users are not happy. The changes have been rolled out to iPhone and iPad owners over recent days - and it has gone down like a lead balloon.

People have taken to social media to slam the update. With one person going so far as labelling it the “worst” user interface (UI) ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change to the Photos app was rolled out in late November and early December. Have you noticed the update yet?

Users are all saying the same thing about the update

Apple has updated the Photos app and users aren't happy. Photo: Astarot - stock.adobe.com | Astarot - stock.adobe.com

Taking to social media, Apple users have taken to social media to slam the recent changes. And it is safe to say the reaction has not been glowing.

One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “The person at Apple who designed the new layout for the photos app should be imprisoned.” And this was a sentiment echoed by many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person added: “The update Apple gave to the photos app might be the worst thing of all time.” Another said: “Apple. Before I open my EYES. You better change Photos back.”

Explaining the issues, one user posted a lengthy tweet labelling it the “worst UI ever”. They wrote: “Apple, I gotta be honest with you. I respect how difficult it is to ship products & I genuinely don’t mean to put too much negativity out into the world…

“But you need to revert the changes to the ‘Photo’ app… Difficult & unintuitive to navigate. No way to distinguish the differences in entry points and sections. Dumping WAY TO MUCH info into one page. Etc. It is the worst UI I have ever seen.”

What do you think of the changes to Apple’s Photos app? Is it as bad as users on social media are saying - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].