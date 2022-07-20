Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Wales who is believed to be in Cambridgeshire.

Ruby Morton was last seen at her home in Abergavenny, Wales at about 10.40pm on Monday 18 July.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Ruby is described as 5’3” tall, of a slim build, with red/brown hair.

Police are appealing for help to find missing 15-year-old Ruby

“When she was last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and black cycling shorts, she may also have a nude colour puffer jacket with her.

“It’s believed she may be in the Cambridgeshire area where she has contacts.”