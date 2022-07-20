Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Wales who is believed to be in Cambridgeshire.
Ruby Morton was last seen at her home in Abergavenny, Wales at about 10.40pm on Monday 18 July.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Ruby is described as 5’3” tall, of a slim build, with red/brown hair.
“When she was last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and black cycling shorts, she may also have a nude colour puffer jacket with her.
“It’s believed she may be in the Cambridgeshire area where she has contacts.”
If you can help, or know where Ruby is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting incident number 2200241157, or you can DM the force on social media at @gwentpolice