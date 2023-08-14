Appeal launched after man seriously hurt in collision on B1090 at Woodwalton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision at Woodwalton which left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the B1090 at about 6.30pm on Saturday (12 August) after a Ford Fiesta left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a serious condition.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.