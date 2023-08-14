Appeal launched after man seriously hurt in collision on B1090 at Woodwalton
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision at Woodwalton which left a man with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to the B1090 at about 6.30pm on Saturday (12 August) after a Ford Fiesta left the road and ended up in a ditch.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a serious condition.
No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.
Anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage for the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact the police online or call 101 quoting incident 462 of 12 August.