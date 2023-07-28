Fillip Jankovic, 36, was last seen leaving The Cavell Centre, Bretton Gate, at about 12.15pm on Thursday afternoon (July 27).

He was due to return to the centre at 3.15pm on Thursday but has not been seen since just after he left around midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed Fillip initially got on a bus outside the hospital but got off before it departed and left the area on foot.

Fillip Jankovic.

He is described as white, north European, 5’ 10”, stocky, with short black hair that is balding at the top, stubble and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue knee-length shorts, a blue t-shirt, white socks and brown shoes.