News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Appeal issued to find Peterborough man missing last seen at mental health centre

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing in Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Jul 2023, 18:58 BST- 1 min read

Fillip Jankovic, 36, was last seen leaving The Cavell Centre, Bretton Gate, at about 12.15pm on Thursday afternoon (July 27).

He was due to return to the centre at 3.15pm on Thursday but has not been seen since just after he left around midday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed Fillip initially got on a bus outside the hospital but got off before it departed and left the area on foot.

Fillip Jankovic.Fillip Jankovic.
Fillip Jankovic.
Most Popular

He is described as white, north European, 5’ 10”, stocky, with short black hair that is balding at the top, stubble and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue knee-length shorts, a blue t-shirt, white socks and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Fillip’s whereabouts has been asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 999 or speak with an online operator via the police web chat service.