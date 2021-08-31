Appeal after Peterborough motorist killed and teenage girl seriously injured in collision
Police have launched an appeal after a Peterborough motorist was killed and a teenage girl was seriously injured in a crash near the city.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:45 am
Jude Dunn, 19, of Holmes Road, Glinton, near Peterborough, was driving a silver Audi TT at about 5.30am on Saturday (28 August) when it left the carriageway and entered a ditch in Crowland Road, Eye Green.
Mr Dunn died at the scene while a passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Eye, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries where she remains.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, should contact police via web chat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 87 of 28 August or call 101.