Appeal after driver injured in crash on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch following a collision between two cars in Peterborough on Friday (30 September) which left one driver injured.

The collision took place in Fulbridge Road at about 3.50pm between a blue Ford Mondeo and a white Toyota Aygo. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Police are now piecing together what happened in the collision, and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it. They have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch to help with their investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash