Appeal after BMW and Vauxhall involved in crash near Bourne Tesco

Police appeal for dashcam footage following crash
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
Police have launched a witness appeal after a collision involving two cars outside a supermarket.

Officers were called to a collision involving a grey BMW 3 Series and a grey Vauxhall Insignia in Cherry Holt Lane, near Tesco in Bourne at 5.45pm on 7 September.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “After following a number of other lines of enquiry, we are hoping that an appeal to the public might help our investigation.

Police have launched an appealPolice have launched an appeal
“We are asking anyone who might have been in Cherry Holt Lane around the time of the collision, or in the surrounding streets just prior or after, to check their dashcam footage and see if it might have captured either vehicle or the incident itself.”

Nobody injured in the incident.

If you can help, please contact PC James Tranmer on [email protected] or by calling 07827902421, quoting incident 357 of 7 September.

