Police have launched a witness appeal after a collision involving two cars outside a supermarket.

Officers were called to a collision involving a grey BMW 3 Series and a grey Vauxhall Insignia in Cherry Holt Lane, near Tesco in Bourne at 5.45pm on 7 September.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “After following a number of other lines of enquiry, we are hoping that an appeal to the public might help our investigation.

“We are asking anyone who might have been in Cherry Holt Lane around the time of the collision, or in the surrounding streets just prior or after, to check their dashcam footage and see if it might have captured either vehicle or the incident itself.”

Nobody injured in the incident.