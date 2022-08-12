Anglian Water have responded to a declaration of drought after the amount of water held in England’s reservoirs stood at just 6 per cent of total capacity at the end of last month.
This is the lowest level for that point in the calendar year since 1995.
Most reservoirs are now classed as being “exceptionally low”, according to figures from the Environment Agency.
However, Anglian Water have pledged not to introduce a hosepipe ban in this region as reservoirs topped up to around 80 per cent.
Ciaran Nelson, a spokesperson for Anglian Water, said water bosses do not envisage needing a hosepipe ban in the Peterborough region this summer.
‘We can’t make more water’
She said: “Over the last decade we’ve spent hundreds of millions improving resilience. Schemes like a new water treatment works for Lincoln, massive engineering schemes that mean we can move water all the way from Rutland to Milton Keynes, and the creation of additional back-up supplies for Norwich, have all helped.
“Schemes like this mean we’ve been able to keep our reservoirs topped up to around 80%, and to reduce the pressure on our underground aquifers which are about average, or just below, for the time of year. Just 5% of the water we use comes directly from rivers.
“The resilience we’ve created, combined with the best leakage record in the industry and 90% of our customers having meters, means we’re able to manage drawn out periods of intense hot weather. We can’t ‘make more water’, so we must do all we can to look after what we have.”
Three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water – have all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.
No hesitation to introduce hosepipe ban
She added: “Just because we don’t have a hosepipe ban, though, doesn’t mean people can be reckless with water. The less we and our customers use, the more can be left in the environment.
“We live in the driest part of the country: it makes sense to save water all the time.
“We prepare detailed drought plans for scenarios just like this. If we reach the point of needing a hosepipe ban, we won’t hesitate to introduce one. But we’re not at that point right now.”
“That’s why, earlier this year, we reduced the water we take from the River Nene so farmers and nature reserves downstream could use more. It’s why we have some boreholes turned on right now, pumping water straight into critical rivers rather than putting them into drinking water supply. And it’s why we’re talking to the National Farmers Union (NFU) to look for more ways we can help.
“We should expect more summers like this in the future. That’s why we’re building a 400km, half-metre-wide pipe to bring water from the north of our region down to the dry south and east. It’s also why we’re planning for two new reservoirs, one in Lincolnshire and one in The Fens.