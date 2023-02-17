Anglian Water hands out bottled water and is sorry to residents on flooded Peterborough street

Anglian Water has apologised to residents living in a Peterborough street after it had flooded – with residents telling this newspaper they could smell “sewage”.

Huge puddles of smelly water appeared in Oxclose, Bretton on Thursday, February 16, due to a burst water main.

The flood appeared in the afternoon and has seemingly affected grass areas of the street – and poured into the road.

Resident Wayne Wright looks on as workers try to fix the problem on 16 February.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that some customers in Bretton may have been off water yesterday and that there was flooding on Oxclose – this was due to a burst water main.

"Our engineers repaired the burst as quickly as possible, and delivered bottled water to affected customers.

"The burst main is now fixed and the excess water has dispersed. We’d like to thank our customers in Bretton for their patience while we carried out this emergency repair.”