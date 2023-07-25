"Amazing" £25,000 Sensory Room Opens at Little Miracles Charity

The much-needed funds have enabled the parent-led charity to develop and fully equip a brand new sensory room at their specialist facility in Holbeach.

Lauren Lewis, Community Champion from the Morrisons store in Pinchbeck was at the opening of the sensory room. Ms Lewis said, “It’s an absolute honour to be at the opening of this wonderful new facility at Little Miracles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sensory room is fabulous, with so many interactive items and pieces of equipment that will help stimulate and develop children with additional needs. The neon lights, tactile play equipment and the brilliant ‘underwater’ projector really do bring another level of play and sensory development opportunities to children with additional needs. It’s amazing to see!

Lauren Lewis (Morrisons) opening the new sensory room at Little Miracles charity

“I’m so proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to provide this incredible donation which will make such a difference to so many local families for many years to come”.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “The support that Little Miracles gives to so many families in our community cannot be underestimated. That’s why I’m very happy that we’ve been able to provide this donation to help the charity continue it’s vital work for disabled children and their families”.

In addition to the sensory room, Little Miracles also offers day trips, activities, counselling, food hampers, parent courses to families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions from all across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad