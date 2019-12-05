All you need to know about the National Festival of Railway Modelling in Peterborough - 12 of the best things to do this week

The ultimate day out for model railway enthusiasts, the National Festival of Railway Modelling gathers under one roof at the East of England Arena this Saturday and Sunday.

Everything a model railway enthusiast could want, from new track, trains, carriages and models to lessons in creating realistic-looking forests and mountains, all the while surrounded by inspiring and breathtaking railway layouts.

Jonny Awsum

Bigger and better, the 2019 festival will open 10am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday featuring over 30 working layouts from around the world, as well as over 100 trade stands offering high-quality stock, tools, supplies and other model railway sundries.

Children can enjoy making free kits to take home, enter a colouring competition and Christmas layout quiz with prizes from Hornby.

Christmas Fair

Green Backyard, Oundle Road, December7

The fair is all about bringing together the community in a festive, joyful celebration, as well as offering a space where local independent creators and artists can sell their work, all whilst raising vital funds for the charity.

The event will feature over 40 stalls and activities plus home-cooked food, as well as confectionery and eco-conscious products sold in the onsite shop, Backyard Food. Local real ales and cider are also available.

Go along from 11am to 4pm

Johnny Cash Revisited Christmas Special

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

Get ready to enjoy two hours of classic Rock ’n’ Roll and Country Music with a whole bunch of festive fun thrown in for good measure. Don’t miss this unforgettable festive experience featuring Rick McKay as The Man in Black, together with Jodie McKay as June Carter-Cash.

Box office 01780766455

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Support the Girls tells the story of Lisa, the general manager of Double Whammies, a sports bar that features skimpily dressed waitresses. Always nurturing and protective of her staff, she soon faces one trying day that tests her optimism at every turn.

Starts 7.30pm

Peterborough Civic Society Talk

St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, December 9

Michael Lee will be speaking about The Bells of Henry Penn, The Voice of the City. Penn was a nationally renowned Peterborough bellfounder (1685-1729) whose foundry was sited near the present Magistrates’ Court in Bridge Street.

All welcome, £3 donation for non-members.

www.peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Christmas Celebration

Peckover House, Wisbech, Dec 7-15

The house will be filled with all the sights, sounds and scents of Christmas, and selected rooms will be decorated with the impressive and

imaginative floral arrangements that have become such a well loved part of Christmas at Peckover. Local community groups will be decorating

their own trees in parts of the house and there will be music provided by local choirs and musicians. On December 8 local re-enactment group LEDA present “Stir Up Sunday” in the old Peckover

kitchen. As nineteenth century cooks, they will be preparing traditional

Christmas dishes while gossiping about the events of their Victorian world.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

The Jungle Book

Crowland Abbey, December 8 at 4pm

Another great play by the Lamphouse Theatre. Suitable for all adventurous audiences aged 6 or over.

Raised by wolves since birth, young man-cub, Mowgli is forced to leave his jungle home when he is threatened by Shere Khan, a terrifying tiger. Arriving in a human village, Mowgli is seemingly safe, until he strays from his adopted family and meets Shere Khan again.

Full of live music, comedy, puppetry and energy, this production explores the themes of growing up and staying true to yourself.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/crowland-pcc

Workshop

Peterborough Museum, December 7

The Needle Felted Christmas Ornaments Workshop runs from 10.30am-1pm and 2-4.30pm, and costs £20. Learn to make decorations using traditional needle felting with a textile artist and artisan felter. In this workshop, she will guide you through making a felted robin and small felted Santa or gnome to decorate your festive tree, . The cost of the workshop includes the use of all materials.

Book on 01733 864663

Concert

St Andrew’s Church, West Deeping, December 6

Market Deeping choir the Noteables will perform ‘Christmas is Coming’ to provide some moments of relaxation during the build-up to Christmas. The choir will perform Wenceslas, an exciting and vivid work by Bob Chilcott, based on the traditional carol .

Call 01778 348001.

Bootleg ABBA Christmas Party

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 6

The music of Abba has continued to be the most enjoyed and sought after entertainment since their explosive appearance at the Eurovision song contest in 1974, through to the phenomenal success of the ‘Mamma Mia’ movie.

Box office 01780766455

Mudlarks

Key Theatre Studio, December 12 and 13

BA (Hons) Performing Arts Level 5 students at University Centre Peterborough are

presenting Mudlarks by Vickie Donoghue. On the muddy banks of the Thames, downstream from the bright lights of London, three boys hide from the police after a night of recklessness. As morning dawns, their options

diminish and just two questions remain: do they have the power to determine their own fates, or are they destined to sink into the mud?

Tickets at vivacity.org

Funhouse Comedy

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, December 12

Topping the bill is the energetic, quick witted and naturally funny Joe Zalias with his amusing personal tales and charming persona. Opening will be the hilarious Jonny Awsum, who appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. Completing the line-up is Yuriko Kotani, a BBC New Comedy Award Winner, with her deadpan, quirky, stage persona and musings about British culture and our love of vague timings. Compere is Fran Jenking

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk