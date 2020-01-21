All you need to know about Peterborough’s Katharine of Aragon Festival

Get ready to turn the clock back almost 500 years for an action-packed, Tudor-themed festival to commemorate the day when Katharine of Aragon was buried at Peterborough Abbey (now the cathedral) in 1536.

The festival programme features the first-ever performance of a Katharine of Aragon monologue by Lesley Smith, curator of Tutbury Castle, who will wear an authentic costume commissioned especially for the occasion.

The Katharine of Aragon Festival at Peterborough Cathedral. Lesley Smith as Katharine.

There will also be a talk about Katharine’s daughter Princess Mary and her upbringing, by Melita Thomas the co-founder and editor of the Tudor Times website, and Spanish artists will present A Homage to Katharine of Aragon from Spain, with music, drama and dance performances (supported by the Spanish Embassy).

There are numerous activities for families too: At Home with the Tudors living history days at Peterborough Museum and tours led by ‘Old Scarlett the Tudor gravedigger’, at the cathedral.

In addition, there will be a Family Audience with Queen Katharine in the Cathedral Visitor Centre, at which Lesley Smith will meet children and their families, in costume and character as Katharine of Aragon.

The festival begins with a Service of Commemoration which anyone can attend, when wreaths will be laid on Katharine’s tomb. Before that, schoolchildren, many of them in Tudor costume, accompanied by civic dignitaries and period musician Gareth Williams, will proceed across Cathedral Square from St John’s Church to attend the service at the cathedral.

January 23

7.00pm Candlelight Tour of the Cathedral with a knowledgeable Tudor-costumed guide and meet ‘Old Scarlett the Tudor gravedigger’ as the candlelight flickers.

January 24

8.30am Mass; 10.10am Procession from St John’s Church; 10.30am Service of Commemoration attended by schools during which dignitaries lay wreaths on Katharine’s tomb. All are welcome to attend.

2.00pm Tudor Peterborough Walk from Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

Explore Peterborough’s historic city centre with a costumed guide and find out what the city was like during the time of Katharine of Aragon. The tour then enters Peterborough Cathedral where you will hear about the funeral of Queen Katharine.

5.30pm Vespers - Worship in a form that would have been familiar in Tudor times, sung by the Cathedral Choir. All welcome.

7.30pm A Homage to Katharine of Aragon from Spain. An evening of music, drama and dance from Katharine’s native Spain including the world premiere of a play by Spanish Canarian author, Neftalí Díaz.

The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico García Lorca, a stylised flamenco dance set in early 20th century Spain, is the finale to the evening. ■

7.30pm The King’s Pearl, The Queen’s Pride: Katharine, Henry and Mary, The Family Years. A talk by Melita Thomas at John Clare Theatre, followed by a book signing.

January 25

10.00am – 3.00pm At Home with the Tudors at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery. Travel back in time to the 1500s, with a chance to meet Tudor characters such as the Barber Surgeon with his gruesome cures. Mind your manners with a Tudor lady, handle arms and armour with our soldiers and try some period food. Take part in family activities and crafts with a Tudor theme.

10.00am, 11.00am and 1.00pm Old Scarlett Tours of the cathedral.

12.00 noon A Family Audience with Queen Katharine in all her Tudor splendour, played by Lesley Smith.

11.30am and 2.30pm Digging Deeper Tudor Tour. A guided tour of the cathedral interior with a specifically Tudor focus. (75 mins)

7.00pm for 7.30pm An Audience with Katharine of Aragon. For the first time Lesley Smith, who is famed for her compelling costumed monologues, will take on the character of Katharine of Aragon.

January 26

Services take place at Peterborough Cathedral at 8.00am, 9.15am, 10.30am and 3.30pm.

2.00pm Tudor Peterborough Walk from Peterborough Museum.

10.00am – 3.00pm At Home with the Tudors at Peterborough Museum.

Throughout the weekend artwork by students at Queen Katharine Academy will be on show in the Exhibition Room, Cathedral Visitor Centre . Open 10.00am to 4.00pm Friday and Saturday, 12.00 noon to 4.00pm Sunday.