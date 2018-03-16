Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after truck overturns

The Magpas air ambulance landed in Peterborough this morning after a report of a truck overturning.

The emergency services were called to Forbes Drive in Hempsted at 8.22am with an ambulance crew and rapid response vehicle sent to the scene and the air ambulance seen landing in a construction site.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated for chest and abdominal pain.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance in a stable condition.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.