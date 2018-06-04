Air ambulance called to Peterborough after woman suffers fall

The Magpas air ambulance was called to Peterborough over the weekend after a woman suffered a fall.

The air ambulance and two ambulances attended to a patient who had fallen in Clayton, Orton Goldhay, yesterday morning (Sunday, June 3).

The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) also attended to assist with access.

A woman in her 70s was given care on the scene and then taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance with suspected leg and back injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called about the incident at 8.40am.