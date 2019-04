The A605 is closed between Whittlesey and Eastrea after a two vehicle collision.

Disruption is in both directions.

Police accident sign

Police and the fire service at the scene.

Police were called at 3.23pm.

No serious injuries are being reported.

Stagecoach tweeted: “Service 33 is unable to serve the Avenues in Whittlesey due to an RTC. Please pick the bus up at Whittlesey bus station until this accident is cleared. Sincere apologies to our customers.”