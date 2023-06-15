A47 Soke Parkway: Road now re-opens after police ordered closure

The road has been shut by police this morning.

Police have now re-opened a major road in Peterborough this morning - due to concerns about a person on the bridge.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph: “We were contacted this morning with reports of concern for someone on a road bridge over the A47. The road was closed as a precaution, but they are now safe.

Police shut off the road on the A47 Soke Parkway, heading southbound, from J16 Bretton Gate to J15 A1260 Nene Parkway.

Soke Parkway has now re-opened, according to Cambridgeshire Police.