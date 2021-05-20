A47 reopens after serious accident overnight

Police update.

A social media statement from Fenland police this morning said: “The A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn has now reopened following a road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”

The road was closed between Guyhirn and Wisbech while emergency services worked at the scene.

There is no information about any injuries suffered in the incident, or how many vehicles are involved.