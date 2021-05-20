A47 reopens after serious accident overnight
Police say the A47 at Guyhirn has reopened following a serious collision that closed the road overnight.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:32 am
A social media statement from Fenland police this morning said: “The A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn has now reopened following a road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”
The road was closed between Guyhirn and Wisbech while emergency services worked at the scene.
There is no information about any injuries suffered in the incident, or how many vehicles are involved.
Motorists were told to avoid the area overnight but the road reopened shortly before 6am this morning (May 20).