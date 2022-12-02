A47 re-opens at Guyhirn after crash involving lorry and four cars
Emergency services called to collision just after 10am
The A47 has re-opened after crash shut the road near Peterborough.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Guyhirn just after 10am today.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said:““We were called at 10.08am today (2 December) with reports of a collision on the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney Toll.
Most Popular
“The collision, which involved four cars and a HGV, blocked the road.
“Fire crews, paramedics and police have all attended the scene.”
No serious injuries were reported