The A47 has re-opened after crash shut the road near Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Guyhirn just after 10am today.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said:““We were called at 10.08am today (2 December) with reports of a collision on the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney Toll.

Travel news

“The collision, which involved four cars and a HGV, blocked the road.

“Fire crews, paramedics and police have all attended the scene.”

