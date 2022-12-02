News you can trust since 1948
A47 re-opens at Guyhirn after crash involving lorry and four cars

Emergency services called to collision just after 10am

By Stephen Briggs
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 2:29pm

The A47 has re-opened after crash shut the road near Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Guyhirn just after 10am today.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said:““We were called at 10.08am today (2 December) with reports of a collision on the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney Toll.

“The collision, which involved four cars and a HGV, blocked the road.

“Fire crews, paramedics and police have all attended the scene.”

No serious injuries were reported

