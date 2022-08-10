Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A47 at Wansford is likely to be closed for several hours today following a collision involving two lorries and a truck.

There are currently no details of any injuries suffered in the incident, but Cambridgeshire Police said the MAGPAS air ambulance had been called to the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 7.13am today with reports of a collision between two lorries and a truck on the A47 at Wansford.

The scene of the crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers are currently at the scene together with firefighters, paramedics and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

"Details of injuries are not clear at this stage but the road is currently closed and is likely to be for some time, with motorists urged to avoid the area.”

There are still long delays in the area while the emergency services continue to work at the scene.