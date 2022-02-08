A47 blocked near Peterborough after collision
The A47 has been blocked at Guyhirn following a collision.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:01 am
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident, but there are no details of how many vehicles are involved, or if there have been any injuries.
A police spokeswoman said; “We were called at 8.48am with reports of a single vehicle collision involving a lorry on the A47 at Guyhirn.
“There were no reported injuries but the road was blocked while the vehicle was recovered.”