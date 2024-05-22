Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road was closed in both directions

The A47 has re-opened after a crash at Thorney this morning.

This morning Cambridgeshire Police said the road would be closed in both directions ‘for the foreseeable future’ following a collision.

The force said the road re-opened just before 12.30pm

