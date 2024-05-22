A47 at Thorney re-opens after collision
The A47 has re-opened after a crash at Thorney this morning.
This morning Cambridgeshire Police said the road would be closed in both directions ‘for the foreseeable future’ following a collision.
The force said the road re-opened just before 12.30pm
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called with reports at about 9.40am of a two-vehicle collision on the A47 at Thorney today (22 May). Minor injuries have been reported at this time.”