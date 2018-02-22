A15 closed at Northborough following serious collision

The A15 has been closed in both directions following a serious collision at Northborough.

The road is shut between Maxey Road and Helpston Road following the collision, which happened on the southbound carriageway at 3.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police said all people involved in the crash were conscious and breathing, but one person had suffered ‘potentially serious injuries.’

Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service are all on the scene.

The road is expected to remain shut for some time to come, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.