A141 re-opens between Chatteris and Ramsey after collision between car and lorry
The road was closed in both directions
Police closed the A141 between Chatteris and Ramsey following a collision between a car and a lorry.
Emergency services were called at 12.25pm today (Tuesday).
Officers worked together with paramedics and firefighters, with the road closed in both directions and motorists urged to avoid the area.
The road has now been re-opened.
There is no information on any injuries suffered.