The A1 was closed for more than five hours after a serious crash at Wittering near Peterborough on Monday night (January 23)

Police said the two car crash happened at about 8.15pm, and the road was not able to re-open until the early hours of Tuesday morning, after emergency services had finished working at the scene and recovery of the wreckage had taken place. A diversion was put in place while the works were finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, police said no serious injuries were reported in the collision.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called with reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 at Wittering at about 8:15pm yesterday (23 January).

“Ambulance and fire attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad