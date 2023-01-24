A1 closed at Wittering, Peterborough for more than five hours after crash
Police say no serious injuries were reported
The A1 was closed for more than five hours after a serious crash at Wittering near Peterborough on Monday night (January 23)
Police said the two car crash happened at about 8.15pm, and the road was not able to re-open until the early hours of Tuesday morning, after emergency services had finished working at the scene and recovery of the wreckage had taken place. A diversion was put in place while the works were finished.
Thankfully, police said no serious injuries were reported in the collision.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called with reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 at Wittering at about 8:15pm yesterday (23 January).
“Ambulance and fire attended the scene.
"There were no serious injuries were reported. The road was closed while recovery took place and re-opened at about 1.30am today (24 January).”