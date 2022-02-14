A1 cleared following ‘multi vehicle collision’ near Peterborough

A spokesman for National Highways said the incident happened between the A47 junction and the B1081 near Stamford.

The Highways spokesman said there were no details on how serious the collision was.

However, the road has re-opened - although one lane remains closed while oil is cleared away.

The road is blocked near Peterborough

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more details.