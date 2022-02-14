A1 cleared following ‘multi vehicle collision’ near Peterborough
The A1 has been cleared following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the northbound carriageway near Peterborough.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:25 pm
A spokesman for National Highways said the incident happened between the A47 junction and the B1081 near Stamford.
The Highways spokesman said there were no details on how serious the collision was.
However, the road has re-opened - although one lane remains closed while oil is cleared away.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more details.
More as we have it...