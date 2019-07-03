A first look inside Peterborough’s new luxury bar - and the opening date revealed

It might still be hidden away behind blue hoardings, but this is what Peterborough’s latest stunning food and drink venue looks like inside.

The luxurious Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge in Broadway will finally throw open its door to diners, drinkers and shisha lovers at 1pm on Friday, July 12. Several months in the making, it has completely transformed the former Bar Fever nightclub premises which closed four years ago. A spokesman said: “The venue will be open all doors on July 12th with our food menu served from 1pm until 9pm. The pre-table booking won’t be available until the 15th, so it’s first come first served basis.” Food will be served every day with tapas style dishes created in an open kitchen. On Fridays and Saturday evenings, things will liven up with DJs playing from 10pm through to 3am. Dress code is smart/casual but no tracksuits or sports wear … as the spokesman said: “Make an effort as we have!” The venue features a luxurious lounge and bar area, leading through to a relaxed conservatory and shisha lounge outside - a first for the city centre. Upstairs, for larger groups wishing for a little more privacy, there is a private Lux Lounge which has a capacity of 25 seated in luxury surroundings. And with a capacity of 80 the Sky Bar is the perfect place for a special occasion party or event.

1. First look inside Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge The Sky Bar at Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge in Broadway, Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. First look inside Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge which opens soon. Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. First look inside Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge Forty Two Bar & Shisha Lounge in Broadway, Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. First look inside Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge The Sky Bar at Forty Two Bar and Shisha Lounge in Broadway, Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more