News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

87-year-old drives gives up licence after rolling van in 'entirely avoidable' crash in Wisbech

Amazingly, everyone involved was able to escape their vehicles before the police arrived.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:27 BST

An 87-year-old man has chosen to give up his licence after running a red light, hitting a van- causing it to roll, then hitting the central reservation and a bin.

The incident took place in August 2022 along Cromwell Road in Wisbech.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A trailer attached to the van detached and came to rest on a pedestrian crossing, which was not in use at the time.

The aftermath.The aftermath.
The aftermath.
Most Popular

The driver of the van suffered cuts and bruises and a broken elbow but officers arrived to find all those involved out of their vehicles, a feeling they described as “amazed and relieved.”

A statement from the force also said: “You can imagine their frustration when they discovered the crash was entirely avoidable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 87-year-old was driving an Astra and was handed a suspended sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ court on Wednesday for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since voluntarily given up his licence in favour of a bus pass.

PC Joshua Crown said: “This was a nasty crash and it could have been much worse.

The aftermath.The aftermath.
The aftermath.

“There's no legal age when you must give up driving, you can decide yourself when to stop, but it's very important to keep yourself and others safe on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Things like taking longer to process information or predict hazards might be signs that you need to get your driving assessed.”

For more advice on experienced drivers, visit the dedicated page on Cambridgeshire Police’s website.

The aftermath.The aftermath.
The aftermath.
The aftermath.The aftermath.
The aftermath.
Related topics:Cambridgeshire Police