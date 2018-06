A 40 foot shipping container was deliberately set on fire.

Fire crews were called to Factory Bank in Ramsey shortly after midnight this morning.

The shipping container was allowed to burn out under supervision of firefighters, and crews used one hose reel and one jet to cool the area surrounding the container.

Anyone with information on the fire should call police on 101, visit www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.