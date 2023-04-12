National Offer Day: The 27 Peterborough schools rated as Good and Outstanding by education watchdog Ofsted
Thousands of families will receive a primary school place offer for their child this month, kickstarting the beginning of their primary education journey
It is not long until parents in Peterborough will be told which primary school place has been offered to their child for the next academic year.
The allocation day for primary school places across Peterborough is April 17, according to Peterborough City Council.
The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at the city primary schools rated Good or Outstanding at its most recent full inspection.
Schools rated as such receive an inspection about every four years to confirm that the school status remains.
The follow-up inspection is an ungraded inspection.
If inspectors find evidence that a school is better than it was, or that standards may be declining, education chiefs will carry out a full inspection with graded judgements within 1 to 2 years of the date of the ungraded inspection.
Where a school receives more applications than places available, not all applications will be successful and parents can appeal.
Here are the 27 city primary schools currently rated as Outstanding or Good by Ofsted - has your child applied to be a pupil at one of these schools?