Thousands of families will receive a primary school place offer for their child this month, kickstarting the beginning of their primary education journey

It is not long until parents in Peterborough will be told which primary school place has been offered to their child for the next academic year.

The allocation day for primary school places across Peterborough is April 17, according to Peterborough City Council.

The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at the city primary schools rated Good or Outstanding at its most recent full inspection.

Schools rated as such receive an inspection about every four years to confirm that the school status remains.

The follow-up inspection is an ungraded inspection.

If inspectors find evidence that a school is better than it was, or that standards may be declining, education chiefs will carry out a full inspection with graded judgements within 1 to 2 years of the date of the ungraded inspection.

Where a school receives more applications than places available, not all applications will be successful and parents can appeal.

Here are the 27 city primary schools currently rated as Outstanding or Good by Ofsted - has your child applied to be a pupil at one of these schools?

1 . Winyates Primary School Winyates Primary School was rated as Good after their last full inspection in March 2018. Photo Sales

2 . Norwood Primary School Norwood Primary School was rated as Good after their last full inspection in October 2012. Inspectors have since returned in November 2017 for a short inspection. The education watchdog said the school continued to be Good. A monitoring visit took place in October 2020. Photo Sales

3 . Ormiston Meadows Academy Ormiston Meadows Academy was rated as Good after their last full inspection in December 2018. Photo Sales

4 . Hampton Hargate Primary School Hampton Hargate Primary School was rated as Outstanding after their last inspection in May 2015. Inspectors have since returned in 2019 and 2020 to conduct monitoring visits. Photo Sales

