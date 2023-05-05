Find out who will be representing your area

Declarations have been made at Peterborough Town Hall overnight for the local elections.

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.

The elections were branded a “dark day for British democracy” by campaigners opposed to the introduction of photo ID, who claimed thousands of people had been denied their right to vote.

At the end of the night Conservatives have 30 seats, Labour 14, Lib Dems 8, Green 3, Peterborough First 4 and Independent 1.

Last year’s results saw Conservatives with 28, Labour 14, Lib Dem 8, Green 4 and Independent 6.

The Conservative party do not have overall majority within Peterborough City Council but they are the largest individual party.

Local election count 2023 at Peterborough Town Hall

Winners: Muhammad Asif and Khan Arfan (Park) Two Conservative gains - Khan Arfan – Conservative Party 1660, Muhammad Asif – Conservative Party 1148, Ian Hardman – Liberal Democrats 197, Junayd Hussain – Labour & Co-operative Party 1024, Sabra Yasin – Labour Party 1003, Sue Morris – Reform UK 80, Fiona Radic – Green Party 529, Steve Wilson – Green Party 341, Turnout: 44.55%

Winner: Asim Mahmood (North) Labour take North - Akim Akim – Conservative Party 393, Ansar Ali – Independent 863, Tracey Foreman – Green Party 178, Asim Mahmood – Labour & Co-operative Party 1078, Turnout: 35.50%

Winner: Shabina Qayyum (East) Labour hold - Shabina Qayyum – Labour & Co-operative Party 1618, Luke Chapman – Green Party 120, Jo Johnson – Independent 62, Ekta Patel – Conservative Party 665, Turnout: 33.9%

