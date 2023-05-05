2023 local elections: find out the winner from your ward after overnight declarations in Peterborough
Find out who will be representing your area
Declarations have been made at Peterborough Town Hall overnight for the local elections.
The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.
The elections were branded a “dark day for British democracy” by campaigners opposed to the introduction of photo ID, who claimed thousands of people had been denied their right to vote.
At the end of the night Conservatives have 30 seats, Labour 14, Lib Dems 8, Green 3, Peterborough First 4 and Independent 1.
Last year’s results saw Conservatives with 28, Labour 14, Lib Dem 8, Green 4 and Independent 6.
The Conservative party do not have overall majority within Peterborough City Council but they are the largest individual party.