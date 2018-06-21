£1m ‘leisure destination’ creating 65 jobs to be opened by Coronation Street star

Adventure Land - the £1million-plus new leisure destination at Springfields in Spalding - will officially open on June 30, it was revealed today.

At 11am Coronation Street actress Samia Ghadi (Maria) will cut the big red ribbon, officially opening Springfields Adventure Land and kickstarting a weekend of family friendly activities and entertainment.

Springfields Adventure Land

The new Springfields Adventure Land includes the UK’s largest JCB Young Drivers Zone where children will be able to drive around in bright yellow diggers, enjoy the huge JCB slide and scaffold-themed climbing frame and let their imagination take over on a range of other unique interactive play attractions.

Families will be able to walk through the trees in the new Tree Top Village which includes eight wooden towers and a massive 12m² net.

Springy’s Beach offers a sand play area and rock pool water stream all covered by a huge canopy, so children will be able to have fun whatever the weather. Crazy golf lovers can get putting at Dino Golf, with dinosaurs peering around every corner, then pan for gold at Goldie’s Gold Mine.

And you can ride the miniature railway, aptly named Springy’s Railroad, through the woodland, or the take the over-ground Adventure Land Express train through the scenic, award-winning Festival Gardens.

Visit springfieldsadventureland.co.uk to find out more on the attractions, book tickets and view the menu for Springy’s Diner.

Springfields Adventure Land has created a new leisure destination designed to attract greater numbers of visitors from further afield, looking for an enjoyable and memorable day out. It has also created 65 new jobs.