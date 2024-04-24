Peterborough Greyhound Stadium will be no more following the planning approval that has been granted to demolish the site.

The stadium, which operated for 89 years, will be replaced by a new employment hub.

The stadium was first opened in 1931 and extended to include a new grandstand and restaurant in the 1980s, with further seating added in 2003.

The stadium closed during the pandemic in May 2020 and was subsequently sold to Fengate Land Holdings, of Apollo House, Minerva Business Park, Lynch Wood in May 2021.

To mark, the loss of such an iconic building in the history of the city, the Peterborough Telegraph has delved into its archive to find some of the past events from the stadium’s history, including dog racing, pig racing, midnight fundraising events, mascot races and more!

1 . Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds Action from the Peterborough Puppy Derby in 2004. The winner- No.1 Fire Height Dan. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds The stadium from above in its heyday in 2009. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds HIYA BUTT (t2 rails) leads early from Ginas Blue (t6) in heat of the William Hill Peterborough Derby 1st Round. 9th August, 2017. Photo: Photo: © Steve Nash Photo Sales