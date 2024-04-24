19 great pictures from the history of Peterborough Greyhounds as the city says goodbye to the famous track

The stadium has had a glorious history in Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 02:35 BST

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium will be no more following the planning approval that has been granted to demolish the site.

The stadium, which operated for 89 years, will be replaced by a new employment hub.

The stadium was first opened in 1931 and extended to include a new grandstand and restaurant in the 1980s, with further seating added in 2003.

The stadium closed during the pandemic in May 2020 and was subsequently sold to Fengate Land Holdings, of Apollo House, Minerva Business Park, Lynch Wood in May 2021.

To mark, the loss of such an iconic building in the history of the city, the Peterborough Telegraph has delved into its archive to find some of the past events from the stadium’s history, including dog racing, pig racing, midnight fundraising events, mascot races and more!

Action from the Peterborough Puppy Derby in 2004. The winner- No.1 Fire Height Dan.

1. Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds

Action from the Peterborough Puppy Derby in 2004. The winner- No.1 Fire Height Dan. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
The stadium from above in its heyday in 2009.

2. Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds

The stadium from above in its heyday in 2009. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
HIYA BUTT (t2 rails) leads early from Ginas Blue (t6) in heat of the William Hill Peterborough Derby 1st Round. 9th August, 2017.

3. Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds

HIYA BUTT (t2 rails) leads early from Ginas Blue (t6) in heat of the William Hill Peterborough Derby 1st Round. 9th August, 2017. Photo: Photo: © Steve Nash

Photo Sales
KOOGA KLAMMER (t3) wins heat 5 in a fastest of round 26.03. William Hill Peterborough Derby 1st Round9th August .

4. Goodbye Peterborough Greyhounds

KOOGA KLAMMER (t3) wins heat 5 in a fastest of round 26.03. William Hill Peterborough Derby 1st Round9th August . Photo: Steve Nash

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph