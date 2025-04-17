150 pieces on show at new Spring art exhibition in Stamford
In its 80th anniversary year, the Society is in rude health with many new exhibitors bringing fresh ideas to the mix of exhibits on display. Almost 150 artworks were vetted by a selection panel, headed by an independent chief judge, Kate Boyce (director of the Northants & Rutland Open Studios festival).
Established artists who are exhibiting include Andrea Naylor, whose portrait of a Highland cow is featured on the Society’s publicity material for the Spring exhibition. Andrea says: “I love to capture the essence of pets, people and wildlife through the delicate medium of pastels.”
Peterborough-based artists with work in the show are: Prue Pye, Rob Hooke, Tricia Osborne, Jane Catherine Sanders, Sally Hammerton, Jerome Hunt and debutant Rachel Eden. The surrounding area is also well represented by professional and amateur artists including Moya Acton (Duddington), Debbie James (Warmington), Paul Bainbridge and Barry Frostick (both Werrington), Stuart Riley and Deirdre Blackburn (both Woodnewton).
A visit to the gallery in Stamford will provide visitors with the opportunity to talk to artists about the Society’s activities each day and to vote for their favourite artwork. A selection of exhibits chosen by judges are now featured on the Society’s website: www.wellandvalleyartsociety.co.uk
The exhibition runs until Saturday May 3 (10am to 5pm each day) though the Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street, Stamford will be closed on Sundays and Easter Bank Holiday Monday.