11 things everyone in Peterborough should have done by the age of 40 We're a proud city on the edge of The Fens with a wealth of traditions, and there are some activities, foods and pass times almost everyone from Peterborough has indulged in at some point. Here are 11 things we reckon almost everyone in Peterboorugh will have done by the time they're 40. 1. 1) Been to Truckfest It's Peterborough's annual celebration of all things truck related, has welcomed a host of celebrities over the years and is not complete without watching some monster truck action in the main arena! 2. Been to the Christmas Lights Switch on in Cathedral Square No matter what your opinion is of the Christmas Tree on any given year, everyone should have taken the family done to see the Christmas Lights switch-on in Cathedral Square 3. Visited the grave of Katharine of Aragon We're quite proud to have an English Queen buried in our city and at some point most of us have been to visit the grave of the first wife of Henry VIII, quite possibly on a school trip! 4. Been through the many highs and lows of following Peterborough United It's not always easy being a Posh fan, but most of us have experienced the highs and lows, the victories and defeats at the London Road ground