10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough in the next 7 days

Get ready to Rip It Up with Louis Smith and friends, have a wizard time at WizCon, or enjoy music, comedy and more in the Peterborough area this week.

Rip It Up The 70s

Lewis Harlock

Peterborough New Theatre, September 20

Take a song and dance trip back in time and enjoy some of the biggest hits of the 1970s in the company of Peterborough’s Strictly winner Louis Smith, and popstars Lee Ryan from Blue, Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls and Rachel Stevens from S Club 7.

Tickets newtheatre-peterborough.com

WizCon2

WizCon returns to the Cresset.

The Cresset, September 22

Get your wands at the ready as WizCon returns. The convention, procured “by fans for fans,” promises Harry Potter enthusiasts the chance to meet and greet (and even get a selfie with) actors from the films, attend Q&As, take part in cosplay competitions and much more! The star-studded lineup includes: Adrian Rawlins, who played Harry’s Dad, James; Draco Malfoy’s Slitherin accomplice, Blaise Zabini, played by Louis Cordice and Walles Hamonde, who played Auror 10 in the first Fantastic Beasts film. There’s quizzes, fancy dress and so much more.

www.cresset.co.uk

Lewis Harlock: Is This It?

Brewery Tap, September 25

Fresh from the Greater Manchester Fringe, Peterborough born comedian Lewis Harlock brings his new stand up show to the city. A childhood poem and a white hair leave Lewis Harlock questioning his life so far, his place in the world, and his future. A show about life, love and hope. Support is from Cardinal Cox.

Tickets £5 from eventbrite or £6 on the door.

Soul Kinda Wonderful

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 21

The UKs no.1 award winning tribute to The Drifters, The Four Tops and The Temptations. The group formed over a decade ago and breathe new life into songs such as Saturday Night At The Movies, Under The Boardwalk, Spanish Harlem, My Girl, Stand By Me, Up On The Roof, plus many more great Soul and Motown classic hits.

Box office 01780 766455

A Night To Remember

All Saints Paston church hall, Bartram Gate, September 21

Members of Paston All Saints Church present their annual variety concert at 7pm, which includes comedy sketches and a wide spectrum of music and songs, ranging from Music Hall to Broadway - with The War Years, the Fab Fifties and the Swinging Sixties also remembered. Take your own nibbles and drinks.

Tickets (£5) on 01733 575102 or just simply turn up on the night.

Sawtry History Society talk

WI Hall, Gidding Road, tonight

Tonight’s talk in on Hereward The Exile by Don Chiswell, a historian and lecturer at 7.30pm. Non-members £2.

Contact 01487 831441

Concert

St Mary’s and All Saints’ Church, Fotheringhay, September 22

The final Easy Music event this Season features Terpsichore, a trio with Clare and Peter Hitchcox with Oly Smith who form an early music group. They will be playing music from the early Tudors to the time of Handel.

3pm- 4pm, donations welcome.

Peterborough Jazz Club

Boizot Lounge, New Theatre, September 22

Just East kick off the new season at the jazz club. The band was formed in the early 90s and has a uniquely off-beam take on contemporary jazz.

peterboroughjazzclub.co.uk

Walks

Peter-borough Museum, tonight, Saturday and Tuesday

The Crime and Punishment Walk - a guided tour of city centre - starts from the Museum tonight at 7.30pm. On Saturday at 2pm is the Hidden Heritage tour of city centre, and on Tuesday it is the Candlelit tour of the museum - see the building in a different light from 7.30pm.

More details 01733 864663

Art exhibition

St John’s Church, city centre, September 24- October 6.

As part of their 90th year celebrations Peterborough Art Society is holding its Autumn Exhibition. Entrance is free and the exhibition is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm (Fridays and Sundays 1pm to 4 pm). There will be a variety of artist’s work on display and for sale.

www.peterboroughartsociety.org.uk