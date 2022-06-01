From a stunning market town to Princess Diana’s childhood home, there are some real treats which are not over a million miles away

It’s always a joy to discover new places, so if you’ve exhausted things to do on Peterborough’s doorstep then you might want to look a little further afield to some of our beautiful neighbouring counties.

There's nothing better than heading out for an unexpected drive - and what a better time to pack up the car over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Cambridgeshire is the perfect base to the begin your journey with so much to discover within an hour's drive of the county, you will be spoiled for choice.

We've put together 10 locations within about an hour's drive of Peterborough that you might not have thought of visiting before.

Remember to check if you need to purchase tickets before travelling.

1. Grafham Water Just a few short miles from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, Grafham Water, is England's third largest reservoir known for its fishing, 9 mile bike route and nearby camping and caravanning site

2. Althorpe Estate Althorp Estate is Princess Diana's ancestral home in Northamptonshire, lived in by her brother Earl Spencer. Visitors can tour the estate this summer after buying tickets online. Various tours include access to the grounds and house.

3. Whipsnade Zoo ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is a zoo and safari park near Dunstable in Bedfordshire and owned by the Zoological Society of London with special events held each month.

4. Hamerton Zoo Park Hamerton Zoo, near Sawtry, is a popular attraction and is renowned for its 'Land of the Tiger' exhibit which is home to a number of tigers including white Bengal tigers.