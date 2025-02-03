Top UK products of 2025

8,000 consumers decided which new products deserved to have the red Product of the Year logo accolade | Shutterstock

The winners of Product of the Year 2025 have now been revealed - including the ‘perfect chip’ to the most trusted toilet tissue.

Decided by 8,000 UK consumers in an annual survey of product innovation, the award has gained a reputation for putting brands and products on the map by giving them some well-earned recognition.

This year’s survey has pointed out some emerging trends in beauty, homeware and pet products that have dominated the list, with two new categories making their debuts in 2025 – ‘Financial Services’ and ‘Garden Lifestyle’.

The research was conducted independently by Kantar who brought together UK consumers to decide which new products deserved to have the iconic red Product of the Year logo accolade.

The on-pack logo ensures these products are instantly recognisable as a product of excellence, identifiable to 81 per cent of British shoppers, and one worth stocking up on for convenience retailers.

Helga Slater, managing director of Product of the Year, said: “We’re delighted to see so many incredible innovators receive the recognition they deserve.

“From category-firsts to world-firsts, this year’s winners reveal an exciting consumer landscape and what better recognition than that of the voting public – all 8,000 of them!”

Some notable mentions include Dove’s Advanced Care Body Wash range which triumphed in this year’s beauty and wellness category - promising consumers softer skin for 24 hours.

And Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Razor which won by more than a whisker within the ‘Male Grooming’ category.

In the ‘Beer and Spirits’ category, Birra Moretti's 'Sale Di Mare' - inspired by Italy’s coastal regions - took the crown.

Other alcohol category all-stars included Jack Daniel's & Coca‑Cola which won the ‘Premixed Spirit’ category – one of the world’s most popular bar orders and Strongbow Strawberry – a much-celebrated addition to the fruity ciders range.

Championing Product of the Year’s first ‘Garden Lifestyle’ category, Keter’s signature Garden Storage Box - with its beautiful wood effect - captured the hearts of UK shoppers.

And in another first, Starling Banks’ Personal Current Account app topped the ‘Financial Services’, a category debut for Product of the Year in 2025.

For those keen to see where their favourite products are placed, the full list of 2025 Product of the Year winners has been broken down across 39 categories.

Top UK products of 2025

Bed, Simba St Ives Ottoman Bed, Simba Sleep Ltd Bedding, Simba Hybrid® Pillow, Simba Sleep Ltd Beer, Birra Moretti 'Sale Di Mare', Heineken Bladder Weakness, TENA Silhouette Incontinence Underwear, Essity UK Ltd Body Skincare, Dove Advanced Care Body Wash Range, Unilever Cat Food, Felix Doubly Delicious Dry Cat Food, Nestlé Purina Petcare Chewing Gum, Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Duo Packs, Perfetti Van Melle Chips, Birds Eye Crispy Chips, Birds Eye Cider, Strongbow Strawberry Cider, Heineken Coffee, Kenco Millicano Cadbury Mocha, Jacob Douwe Egberts Crisps & Bagged Snacks, Extra Flamin' Hot Doritos, Walkers Max and Wotsits Crunchy, PepsiCo Dog Food, Winalot Friday Suppers, Nestlé Purina Petcare Eco Packaging, The British Crisp Co. Recyclable Paper Crisp Packet, The British Snack Co. Facial Skincare, NIVEA Serum-Infused Micellar Water Skin Glow, Beiersdorf UK Ltd Financial Services, Starling Bank Personal Current Account, Starling Bank Flavoured Milk Drink, Starbucks® Frappuccino Caramel No Added Sugar, Arla Foods Formula Milk, Aptamil® Follow On Milk Tabs, Danone UK & Ireland Frozen, Farmfoods Roasted Sliced Chicken, Farmfoods Garden Lifestyle, Keter Signature Garden Storage Box, Keter General Household, Harpic Hygienic & Fresh Stickers, Reckitt Hair Colour, Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense, Henkel Home/ DIY, Command™ X-Large Picture Hanging Strips, 3M Household Cleaning, Cillit Bang Expert 100% Limescale Remover, Reckitt Household Fragrance, Air Wick Essential Mist, Reckitt Household Paper, Flash Kitchen Roll, Navigator Tissue UK Laundry Additive, Comfort Scent Booster Elixir, Unilever Laundry, Persil Wonder Wash Range, Unilever Male Grooming, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Razor, Edgewell Mattress, Slumberland Air 6.0 Memory Mattress, Bensons for Beds Menstrual Care, Always FlexProtect, Procter & Gamble Nicotine Pouch, VELO Icy Fruits, British American Tobacco Period Care Underwear, Bodyform Period Pants, Essity UK Ltd Premixed Spirit, Jack Daniel's & Coca‑Cola, The Coca-Cola Company Protein Drink, Starbucks® Protein Drink with Coffee, Arla Foods Suncare, Hawaiian Tropic Hydrating Protection Lotion SPF50, Edgewell Sweets, Mentos Discovery, Perfetti Van Melle Toilet Tissue, Andrex® Ultimate Quilts Vanilla & Sandalwood Fragranced Toilet Tissue, Kimberly-Clark Vegetarian, Lurpak® Plant Based, Arla Foods Wipes, Wet Ones Be Fresh Antibacterial Wipes, Edgewell