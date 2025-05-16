Guest house owner explains why holiday accommodation choice matters this Summer

Inga Grigaitene, owner of A & B Guest House in Cambridge | No Credit

The owner of an award-winning Cambridge guest house is encouraging guests to make more informed choices about where they stay as demand reaches an all-time high.

According to RSM UK’s Hotels, Travel and Tourism Outlook 2025, 28 per cent of UK consumers are planning a long-stay domestic holiday this year.

With many favouring independent properties over large hotel chains.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent of travellers say they’re actively seeking more authentic and immersive experiences, such as boutique guest houses, farm stays, and family-run B&Bs.

With more Brits than ever choosing to holiday at home in 2025, guest house owners are seeing a growing number of mismatched expectations.

This is particularly when customers confuse traditional guest houses with full-service hotels.

Inga Grigaitene, owner of A & B Guest House in Cambridge, said: “Guest houses offer a different kind of experience.

“You get a warm, personal welcome, a comfortable stay, and plenty of local knowledge.

“But you won’t always find 24-hour concierge service or spa facilities, nor should you expect that.

“That’s part of the charm.”

It comes as the hospitality industry is evolving fast.

Over 56 per cent of UK travellers now prioritising value for money and personalised experiences over luxury extras, according to a 2025 travel trends report from Travelodge Business.

At the same time, average hotel prices in the UK have risen by more than 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Statista, April 2025), driving more consumers to explore alternative options.

She added: “A guest house stay is more than just a bed for the night.

“It’s a connection to the place and the people.

“We’ve had guests return year after year, not just because of the rooms, but because of the warm welcome, tailored recommendations, and sense of familiarity.”

A & B Guest House, a long-established property near Cambridge station, offers thoughtfully appointed rooms, keyless entry, and a home-from-home feel - and it’s all delivered with a personal touch.

The business enjoys a loyal base of repeat guests, with recent reviews praising the team’s warmth and attentiveness.

As the peak summer season approaches, independent accommodation providers are urging travellers to do a little research before booking - and to embrace the unique experiences that guest houses provide.

“This isn’t about lowering expectations - it’s about aligning them with the kind of stay you truly want,” adds Grigaitiene.

“Whether you’re after pampering or personality, Britain has something for everyone.

“But understanding the difference makes all the difference.”