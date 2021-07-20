Take a look at this new wine and tapas bar opening in Bourne town centre

Bar 1888 opens in Bourne on July 21

Located on South Street in Bourne near to the park, replacing what was previously a barber shop called Neal’s Barbers, Bar 1888 is the fulfilled dream of Rob Diiorio and Toni Cammarata.

Rob and Toni have a passion for food and drink and wanted to bring something different to Bourne. They have always had a dream of opening a bar that would be intimate and cosy and that served quality Italian and Spanish wine and tapas food.

And they felt Bourne High Street would be a good place to start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar 1888 opens in Bourne on July 21

The premises has been converted to offer seated areas and a small covered area to the rear or the property. Bar 1888 will offer coffee and light snacks during the day and Italian and Spanish tapas, specially selected wines, locally craft beers, cocktails, spirits and non – alcoholic drinks during the evening.

Co-owner Rob said: “Our plan to open a wine bar had started way before the first lockdown and we have worked tirelessly to try and get the bar ready for when lockdown restrictions ease and people are able to socialise again. “

As for the name, Rob added: “When we researched in the history of the building we discovered that it was built in 1888 and as we hadn’t yet come up with a name for the bar that we thought worked we decided to call it Bar 1888.”

Bar 1888 opens in Bourne on July 21