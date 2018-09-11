Wine, dine and crime at Peterborough restaurant

Peterborough fine dining restaurant Prevost, in Priestgate, is hosting an evening of utter indulgence like no other.

Prévost head chef Lee Clarke will be serving a fabulous four course dinner, accompanied by wines introduced by wine master Philip Amps, and, between each course, a reading from the ‘wine and crime’ Burgundy-based novels of local author R.M. Cartmel on September 20, starting at 7.30pm.

Cartmel’s books, the first three in a gentle, witty series featuring French policeman Inspector Truchaud, are set over the course of a wine-making year in the little Burgundy village of Nuits-Saint-Georges. Cartmel will introduce each of the readings with a few remarks on both the viticulture and the vice highlighted in each book.

The dishes designed by Lee and the wines selected by Philip will perfectly complement the Burgundian bouquet of the books.

Fabulous wine, superb food, and some (almost) cosy crime - what a way to ease into Autumn!

It costs £90 a head for a gourmet meal, a selection of fine wines, and three crime novels, signed by the author - don’t miss out on this amazing offer.

Places are limited, but you can book now at www.ampswinemerchants.co.uk or by telephoning 01832 273502.