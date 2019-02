You may have seen some national media outlets reporting that Peterborough has been named England's worst place to live....what utter nonsense!

Other than the fact that their data is taken from a website designed to be a bit of a joke, here at the Peterborough Telegraph we believe our city is a fantastic place to live...and here's why!

Jog on! Cathedral aside, we've got Flag Fen, a Bronze Age site developed about 3,500 years ago,

Well Peterborough does - proud home of the Nene Valley Railway which also gets an annual visit from Santa himself!

Well check out Ferry Meadows or the rowing lake - we've got plenty of green space thank you very much!

Yes Peterborough Lido becomes the centre of attention every year when the hot weather rolls round and queues can be round the block

This beautiful and tranquil picture was sent in by reader Paul Rowlands

Thousands of people fill Cathedral Square for Peterborough Italian Festival each year

Yes, we have lots of them - and we celebrate that - like Peterborough Polish Festival

1,000's join it each year!

Ok, we're not in the Premier League...yet.....but challenging for promotion to The Championship is not half bad!