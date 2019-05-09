This is how you can get paid £1K a week to live on a luxury yacht

Lazing around on the water is usually a holiday activity, but one company is offering the unique opportunity to earn money aboard luxurious yachts in a professional capacity.

HushHush.com is recruiting a reviewer to test yachts before they are listed for sale, earning a salary of £1,000 per week.

Living in luxury

The luxury online marketplace, dubbed the 'Amazon for millionaires', is seeking a reviewer to work on an ad-hoc basis, assessing various yachts, with each job lasting one week.

The reviewer is tasked with living aboard each yacht for a week, ensuring its functions are up to the highest standards of quality for the site.

The role will require the successful applicant to review yachts at destinations all around the world, and be available to travel on short notice throughout the year.

Aaron Harpin, founder of HushHush.com, said, “We need someone who is reliable, hard-working and has an eye for detail - we're expecting them to find things that no-one else would notice."

How to apply

Applicants need to be over 21 years of age to apply for the role, and have a valid passport.

They must be available to travel on short notice throughout the year, and have a flair for writing detailed and high-quality reviews.

Experience of yachts would be beneficial, although it is not essential for the role.

The successful applicant will primarily be assessing the yacht and comparing it to HushHush.com's rigorous standards for inclusion on the site.

To apply, visit the website and fill in the application form.