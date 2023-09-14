RemoskaPrima

When the weather is warm and the nights are still light, camping is the perfect activity for the weekend. We love nothing more than packing up the car and heading to a nearby campsite for the weekend.

Now these weekends are made even better with the new Prima from Remoska. This is an electric pan that seals up and essentially becomes a mini stove and oven, all in one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly versatile, it is capable of cooking a wide range of dishes from roast meats and vegetables to cakes and bread as it has multiple methods available – baking, roasting and grilling. Suited to cooking frozen pizzas, ready meals, toasted sandwiches, baked potatoes, sponge cakes and golden roast lamb, the Prima can cook it all. The perfect cooker for camping trips, caravanning, and holiday homes, it provides a convenient cooking solution that takes up minimal space and is even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remoska Prima

Obviously, you'll need 240v power, so it's best used while you're on a hook-up, but we used it with our huge power bank and it worked perfectly.

It is so simple device to use. There's a switch to turn it on and off, a base in which the hot pan sits, a very sturdy lid and a power cable.

Featuring a transparent glass lid, the Prima Glass allows users to keep an eye on their food without losing any heat, giving full control over the cooking process whilst also maintaining fast cooking speeds. The cooker is made to be incredible easy to use, with a simple on/off switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the key advantages of the Prima is its energy efficiency that can help to reduce the amount of energy wasted compared to other electric ovens. Clever and compact, 60 minutes of cooking time uses the same energy as a standard oven consumes in just 10 minutes. With temperatures reaching 190-220 degrees Celsius and a low wattage of just 580W, it’s an eco-friendly and cost-effective option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.