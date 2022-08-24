Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Stones wears: The Performance Suit Jacket, The Performance Zip Polo, The Performance Trouser & The Loafer Ollie Watkins wears: The Performance Crew, The Performance Trouser & The Loafer Harry Kane wears: The Performance Bomber, The Performance Zip Polo, The Performance Trouser & The Loafer

Spanning three years, this partnership builds upon its longstanding relationship with The Football Association, dating back to 2007 when M&S became the Official Suit Supplier to the England Senior Men’s Team.

This partnership with The FA champions in-house designed collections across men’s & womenswear, which will be worn by the England Teams and available for customers to shop from August.

With so many credible and inspiring role models across the England Teams, led by such principled managers, it’s easy to understand why fans have reconnected with England. Both style and football can be exhilarating when players and people are expressing themselves, and these modern and progressive England Teams reflect so many of our own brand values and attitudes.

Conor Coady wears: The DB Wool Suit Jacket, The Merino Zip Polo, The Wool Suit Trouser & The Loafer Fikayo Tomori wears: The SB Wool Suit Jacket, The Merino Zip Polo, The Wool Suit Trouser & The Loafer Declan Rice wears: The SB Wool Suit Jacket, The Merino Roll Neck, The Wool Suit Trouser & The Loafer

This formalwear partnership is a call to action and a celebration of individuality, creating a collection that’s more approachable, diverse and relatable - bridging the gap between the players and valued customers.

THE FA MENSWEAR COLLECTION

To coincide with an exciting tournament schedule ahead, M&S kick off proceedings with the launch of its menswear collection, available online and in selected stores from the August 18.

Precision design meets with performance innovation to deliver exceptional excellence within this versatile, clothing collection. Reflecting the personality and individuality of the England Team.

The women's England football team (photo: Lynne Cameron)

Gone is the standalone three-piece suit and tie, updated with a considered edit of smart-separates, styled how people want to wear them now – more relaxed, more interesting, and more England.

Ranging from performance separates, knitwear and suiting, to footwear and accessories.

The menswear design team have worked hard to integrate both style and comfort when creating the collection, underpinned in its entirety by innovation and sustainability. A tonal palette of navy and black is complemented by neutral separates in ecru and air force blue for a considered and contemporary aesthetic.

Styled with accessories which hero the England crest and signature vibrant red, synonymous with the England Teams. Tactile wool fabrics sit alongside soft cottons and contrast luxe velvet and satin eveningwear, for a collection that will take you from the everyday, to the extra special. Hero styles include double and single-breasted jackets, the performance trouser with four-way stretch, relaxed half zip polos and the bomber and Harrington jackets.

Director of Menswear, Wes Taylor, said: “After meeting with The England Senior Men’s Team and discussing their needs, it became apparent almost immediately that they wanted a collection which delivered on style and versatility, allowed for individual preferences but still came across as a cohesive look. Importantly, they wanted something that better reflected who they really are.

"So rather than structured suit, shirt and tie “uniform” we’re used to seeing we’ve created a more extensive smart separates collection that places comfort, performance, and sustainability at its heart.”

Key sustainability attributes include cotton sourced through the Better Cotton programme, the use of natural fibres such as wool (woven in UK mills), merino wool (responsibly sourced) and the use of recycled materials such as recycled polyester. Key innovations include stretch cotton, StormwearTM and Cool ComfortTM patented technology, moisture wicking, water resistant and wrinkle resistant fabrics and Dura Heel technology – ensuring the players and our customers enjoy wearing the product whilst remaining comfortable.

THE FA WOMENSWEAR COLLECTION

The Womenswear collection will debut in 2023 ahead of an exciting summer tournament in Australia & New Zealand. Similarly, it will focus on a smart-separates aesthetic and comprise of a carefully considered collection of co-ordinating tailoring which will be available to shop online and in selected stores.

Director of Womenswear, Maddy Evans, said: “We’re incredibly excited and honoured to be dressing the talented and inspiring England Senior Women’s Team on their journey to next year’s summer tournament. We look forward to unveiling a collection that feels contemporary and unexpected, with pieces that challenge the traditional idea of ‘power dressing’. Watch this space!”

THE CAMPAIGN

M&S launches its supporting marketing campaign online and in selected stores on August 4, featuring six players wearing a selection of key styles from the collection. Including Harry Kane, John Stones, Ollie Watkins, Conor Coady, Declan Rice and Fikayo Tomori.

Favourite designs among the team include the Harrington jacket and the DB wool jacket which champion the smart-separate aesthetic.

Director of Marketing, Anna Braithwaite, said: “After the recent success of both the men’s and women’s teams, it’s clear to see a new England has stepped forward. They’re focused, they’re ambitious and it seems as though we’ve entered a new era of football, with the entire nation swept up in the excitement.

"I’ve no doubt The England Senior Women’s Team’s performance this summer will inspire a new generation of footballers and that's only set to continue during the men’s tournament later in the year. As a brand, we couldn’t be prouder, and we’ll be behind our England Teams every step of the way.

"This three-year partnership is an opportunity to continue our legacy as the Official Formalwear Partner to The England Teams, and we’re thrilled to finally share the news”