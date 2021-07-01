Dinosaurs are coming to Peterborough’s Queensgate centre

Look out for the Dino Event coming to Queensgate in Peterborough later this month

A giant cage will house the ravenous raptors for the event - which starts on July 22 and runs until August 30. Located in North Square, shoppers can get a 360-degree view of the incredible creatures that stand over two metres tall.

They look friendly and tame, but don’t get too close to their claws! The cage will be watched over by two specially-trained guards to keep onlookers safe… but don’t be afraid to take a raptor selfie and upload it to social media with the #RoarAndSeek hashtag. Everyone who does will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a family ticket to Gulliver’s Dinosaur Park and Farm, Milton Keynes.

As part of Queensgate’s Dino Event, 15 velociraptors will be ‘roaming’ the centre in an augmented reality experience suitable for all ages, giving shoppers the chance to live out their Jurassic Park dreams and come face to face with dinos via their own smartphones.

The Dino Hunt experience, which is a free event for everyone, will be an entirely contactless activity for families to enjoy in the months following the safe reopening of non-essential retail and dining in.

There’s no need to book tickets for the event. Those who are keen to get involved simply need to download the free Roar and Seek app which will be available on IOS and Android from July 8, for full access to the Augmented Reality trail experience.Everyone who completes the trail will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a weekly prize, which could see you take home a £50 gift card for use at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Last but not least, all little explorers who complete the trail will be invited to collect a dinosaur colouring book and sticker sheet as a reward for their hard work!

“We are so excited for our summer Dino Event. Due to the lockdown and closure of non-essential retail, we’ve missed our events and can’t wait to welcome back our shoppers for a summer of fun”, said Rebecca Keefe, Marketing Manager at Queensgate.