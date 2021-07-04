Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Tiger Lily- Lurcher crossbreed (2 years)
his very pretty lady arrived with us after she was abandoned by her owners. Due to this, we have no idea of the type of home she has come from or if she has actually ever lived in a home environment. Tiger Lily doesn't appear to know much in the way of commands and will potenatially need full training from scratch including housetraining. She may also need help to adjust to all of the smells and noises within a home environment. Tiger Lily is very friendly with humans and enjoys a fuss, she walks well on lead and is generally very gentle and well mannered around people. She LOVES other dogs and would love to live with another playful big dog who likes to run fast! Tiger Lily is looking for a home with a large enclosed garden where she can do her favourite thing in the whole wide world...RUN!!!! And boy is she quick!!!!! She wouldn't be able to be let off in public areas due to her very high prey drive, which is why a large enclosed garden is so important for her.
2. Chipolata- Lurcher crossbreed (2 years)
Chipolata has had a bit of a rough start. Originally abandoned with several other dogs right near christmas and was brought to us here at Block fen. It was clear that Chip wasn't a dog that had lived in a home before, he was a boisterous young fella who definitely needed to learn his manners. After some behavioural rehabilitation Chip finally found a home, however unfortunately it didn't work out and Chip is now back with us at block fen. After some extra TLC and more work we are now looking for Chipolatas forever home. Chip is an incredible lurcher cross who has bounds of energy and a passion for life and people. He is looking for an active family who are experienced lurcher owners (or have other sighthound experience). Chip displays common breed traits and needs a home where these are understood and someone is prepared to work with them.
3. Spangles- Husky crossbreed (9 years)
This smiley girl is called Spangles! (Husky cross Collie) She is looking for a special retirement home where she can spend her days relaxing around the home, playing ball in the garden and going on short walks. She has some arthritis in her legs which simply means she is a little stiffer than she used to be. Her condition is easily managed through medication and exercise. We can discuss this with you and talk through how to keep Spangles a comfortable and happy dog. This doesn’t stop her enjoying her walks, she loves to be outside exploring or playing fetch, but for short periods. She would love her own garden that she can enjoy and play in, as she isn't great off lead with recall due to her breeds instincts to run. Spangles loves being brushed which is great as her coat needs regular maintenance.
4. Suki- German Shepherd (4 years)
Hi, my name is Suki and I am looking for my forever home, could it be with you? I'm an energetic girl who is always on the go and who loves nothing more than to play with my toys! I love fetch but can be a bit cheeky and go for the ball whilst it's still in your hand so I will need training about patience... I'm very loving and enjoy attention from humans, I can get jealous when there's other dogs around so I need to be the center of attention! I love a walk but I definitely need some help with my lead manners, with some patience and attention I'm sure I'll get the hang of it, I just need an owner who is going to persevere and be patient with me. We are preferably looking for an owner with experience of big dogs who will be confident in training. I am housetrained and settle well at night, and I am making steps in the right direction with my recall, but I need a family who are going to work with me and help me perfect those important skills!
