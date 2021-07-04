Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

4. Suki- German Shepherd (4 years)

Hi, my name is Suki and I am looking for my forever home, could it be with you? I'm an energetic girl who is always on the go and who loves nothing more than to play with my toys! I love fetch but can be a bit cheeky and go for the ball whilst it's still in your hand so I will need training about patience... I'm very loving and enjoy attention from humans, I can get jealous when there's other dogs around so I need to be the center of attention! I love a walk but I definitely need some help with my lead manners, with some patience and attention I'm sure I'll get the hang of it, I just need an owner who is going to persevere and be patient with me. We are preferably looking for an owner with experience of big dogs who will be confident in training. I am housetrained and settle well at night, and I am making steps in the right direction with my recall, but I need a family who are going to work with me and help me perfect those important skills!

Photo: Midlands